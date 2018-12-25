Woman Trapped in Wreck for 1-Plus Hours in Scripps Ranch Crash

A woman was trapped for more than an hour after the car she was in overturned in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Scripps Ranch, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the car she was in spun out of control near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Sunshine Peak Court, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The car crashed into a tree and the tree fell, initially trapping both the male driver and the woman, he said.

The two were in town visiting relatives and sight-seeing, Santhosh Kathiresan said. He's friends with the two and was traveling behind them when the two crashed.

The slippery roads caused the car to spin out of control, he said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters were able to get the driver out of the car and transported him to an area hospital with major trauma, though the extent of his injuries was unknown, Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said.

About an hour and 15 minutes after the crash, first responders were able to get the woman out of the wreck.

She was airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

