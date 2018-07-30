A woman was found trapped inside her car for roughly 12 hours after it rolled off an embankment near Fallbrook Monday morning.

Sheryl Blandon, 72, fell asleep at the wheel and drifted off the road going about 20 m.p.h., California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

The car flipped on its roof and wasn’t easily visible from the road, according to CHP.

The incident occurred on Rice Canyon Road off State Route 76.

Blandon said she crashed at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

She wasn’t found until 3 a.m. Monday, said CHP.

Blandon was able to unbuckle after the accident. She had food and water with her in the car.

She was taken to Palomar Medical Center in stable condition, according to CHP.

Blandon was reported missing by her family.