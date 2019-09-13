Woman Trapped in Car After Crash Near El Cajon Dies in Hospital - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Trapped in Car After Crash Near El Cajon Dies in Hospital

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A woman trapped in her vehicle after a collision in unincorporated El Cajon Friday died at the hospital, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. 

    A Volkswagen broadsided a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Pepper and Peerless drives near W.D. Hall Elementary School at about 7:20 a.m., CHP officials said.

    A 29-year-old woman became trapped inside the Malibu and firefighters had to force their way inside the vehicle to rescue her, officials said. 

    The woman suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. CHP officials confirmed the woman later died.

    A 22-year-old man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. 

    A CHP sergeant at the scene said it appeared one of the cars ran a red light but had not determined who was at fault. An investigation is ongoing. 

    No other information was available.

