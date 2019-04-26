Woman Suspected in City Heights Car Break-In Caught on Camera

NBC 7's Dave Summers walks us through the surveillance footage frame-by-frame, and explains why some neighbors think the same person is responsible for multiple break-ins. (Published Friday, April 26, 2019)

A pair of neighbors may hold the key to helping San Diego Police crack the case of a City Heights car break-in.

Under the cover of darkness on April 11, a woman and possibly an accomplice were caught on a camera rifling through parked cars, not once but several times.

In an almost mummy-like walk through the parking lot, a woman, hiding her identity with a scarf, tried the doors of the parked cars in this apartment complex.

"I had a couple credit cards in my wallet and some sunglasses stolen," one victim said. He wished not to be identified for his safety.

The man says he woke up the morning after and saw his car door still open.

"I usually lock my door. For some reason I did not that night,” he said.

It wasn't until his neighbor Evelyn told him her minivan was broken into twice that same night, that he realized this may be the same thief.

"I feel scared because someone would actually walk all the way in our driveway and do that,’ the man said.

Besides missing his wallet and other personal items, the less valuable stuff he keeps in his car was thrown all over the parking lot.

A good Samaritan found a credit card and his student ID not far down the street.

Police have a copy of the surveillance video but have not identified the woman as a suspect or by name.

In the meantime, neighbors are keeping a closer eye on their cars and bracing for the possibility of the return of a late-night thief.

"We need to be more careful and just lock all the doors and make sure the windows are shut,” the victim said.

The man's credit card was used to pay for a Lyft ride to Denny's where the suspect or suspects used it to buy food.

That's where the trail ends.

A third neighbor told NBC 7 his car was broken into as well. So far, police have not linked all three complaints to one night or suspect.

