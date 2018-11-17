Woman Hit, Severely Injured in Linda Vista Crosswalk

A woman was severely injured when she was struck by a car while crossing the street in Linda Vista on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The woman was pushing a shopping cart in the crosswalk in front of the Thuan Phat Supermarket on Linda Vista Road around 5:30 p.m. when she was struck, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was bleeding from the nose and ear, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said. She was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with head, torso and abdominal injuries, SDPD Sgt. Buddy Johnson said.

The female driver remained at the scene and police do not believe alcohol or distracted driving were a factor in the collision.

The victim was crossing northbound in the crosswalk and the driver was heading eastbound on Linda Vista Road, Johnson said.

Police are investigating to see who had the right of way.