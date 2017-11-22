Woman Struck, Killed in Lincoln Park Hit and Run

The San Diego Police Department reported a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

At approximately 8:42 p.m., police responded to an emergency call off South 47th Street and Logan Avenue where they discovered a female pedestrian believed to be in her 30s, according to the report.

SDPD said the woman died on scene.

The driver who struck her left the scene after the incident, but was later taken into custody.

Police reported passengers in the car took off and are still outstanding. The driver is a male.

