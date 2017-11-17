Woman Stabbed Multiple Times After Argument On Social Media - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times After Argument On Social Media

By NBC 7 Staff

    An argument on social media led to a stabbing in Shelltown. 

    According to San Diego Police (SDPD) the two women settled the argument in person.

    They met at South 36th Street near National Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. 

    Police said the two women got into a physical fight that ended with one woman stabbing the other woman several times.

    A 21 year-old woman was taken to the hospital. 

    Officers arrested 19 year-old Jaquela Jacquess.

    No other information was available.

    Published 13 minutes ago

