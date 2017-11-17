Woman Stabbed Multiple Times After Argument On Social Media

An argument on social media led to a stabbing in Shelltown.

According to San Diego Police (SDPD) the two women settled the argument in person.

They met at South 36th Street near National Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the two women got into a physical fight that ended with one woman stabbing the other woman several times.

A 21 year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

Officers arrested 19 year-old Jaquela Jacquess.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.