Woman Sexually Assaulted in Ocean Beach Alley

Police were searching for a man wanted in an early Sunday morning sexual assault in Ocean Beach.

The assault happened around 2:10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of Bacon Street near OB Noodles House when a man pulled the victim about 30 feet into an alley, San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden said.

The man hit the woman in the face, threw her on the ground and assaulted her, he said. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

He was described a white, 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches and very thin, Weeden said. He also has short or balding hair and a well-trimmed red beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect was urged to call the SDSD Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.