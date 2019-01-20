Woman Sexually Assaulted at Knifepoint in City Heights

A woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint Saturday in City Heights, police said.

The woman was taking out the trash around 6:30 p.m. in the alley in the 3500 block of Van Dyke Avenue near Joyner Elementary School when she was assaulted, San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden said.

The suspect grabbed the victim's throat from the back with one hand and held a knife to the victim's face with the other, the lieutenant said.

The man forced the woman to walk a short distance and sexually assaulted her, he said.

The suspect then fled south through the alley, Weeden said.

He was described as well-groomed, between 25 to 35 years of age, about 6-foot-tall with a goatee and average build. He possibly has an earring in his left ear, police said.

The was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a pair of sunglasses hanging from the collar, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or his whereabouts was urged to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.