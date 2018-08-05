Woman Seriously Injured When Car Crashes Into Her - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Woman Seriously Injured When Car Crashes Into Her

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Seriously Injured When Car Crashes Into Her

    A woman in her 30s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in University City on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    The accident happened just before 1 p.m. at the 8700 block of Genessee Avenue, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Sarah Foster said.

    The victim was bleeding from the head and has a major leg injury, Foster said. She was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

    The driver remained on the scene. It was unclear if the drive will be charged with any crimes at this time.


    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices