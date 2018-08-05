Woman Seriously Injured When Car Crashes Into Her

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in University City on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. at the 8700 block of Genessee Avenue, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim was bleeding from the head and has a major leg injury, Foster said. She was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The driver remained on the scene. It was unclear if the drive will be charged with any crimes at this time.



