Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle in Pacific Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle in Pacific Beach

By Anna Conkey

    A 32-year-old woman faces life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday morning in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    At approximately 7:54 a.m., the pedestrian was walking northbound across an unmarked crosswalk on Dawes Avenue when a 42-year-old woman driving southbound on the road made a turn onto Emerald Street and struck her, according to SDPD.

    The woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

    No further information is available.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SDPD Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

