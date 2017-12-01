A 32-year-old woman faces life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday morning in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At approximately 7:54 a.m., the pedestrian was walking northbound across an unmarked crosswalk on Dawes Avenue when a 42-year-old woman driving southbound on the road made a turn onto Emerald Street and struck her, according to SDPD.

The woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SDPD Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.