La Mesa Police spent early Friday morning investigating an interesting break-in on Milden Avenue.

“My husband heard somebody messing with his work truck. He came outside and she had jumped out of the bushes or something,” said Jacquelynn Todd, homeowner.

The homeowner told NBC 7 the woman then ran into the family’s home, grabbed a knife and ran upstairs.

Moments later, she jumped out of the family’s second story window. A window screen was seen lying on the family’s driveway while La Mesa Police investigated the incident.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital.