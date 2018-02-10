Woman Missing in Lakeside Found Alive

A woman missing since she left her Lakeside home Friday was found alive and is being taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Laura "Diane" Scinto’s unoccupied and unlocked car was found on Willow Rd in Lakeside Friday. Her husband reported her missing Friday night. Scinto apparently left her home in the night, leaving behind her cell phone and wallet.

"She’s been found that’s wonderful." Kathleen Black was nearby when Scinto was rescued. Black said Scinto looked good and was sitting up.

Black described the scene before rescuers found Scinto. "Then towards the end when it was getting dark helicopters were going around with a great big light and on top of the hill."



She was found in a valley near the Lake Jennings Campground not far from where her car was parked around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. She was reunited with her family and taken the hospital as a precaution.

If you have a loved one who has Alzheimer's or suffers from a physical or mental disability, you can sign them up for the Sheriff's Take Me Home Program. It's a free and confidential service that can help law enforcement find a loved one in the event they get lost or wander away.



