San Diego County sheriff's deputies released a photo Tuesday they hope leads to the recovery of a lost wedding ring valued at $15,000.

Deputies checked surveillance video from a Stater Bros on Main Street in Ramona where the wedding ring was last seen by its owner.

The woman who owns the ring told deputies she dropped it in the parking lot.

Deputies want to speak with a woman who appears to reach down and pick up the ring from the ground in the surveillance video, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The woman drove away from the store in a newer model white sedan or BMW.

Sheriff's deputies who observed the video said the woman could have seen the owner drop the ring. But it's not clear if she noticed the owner or planned to return the valuable item.

This woman may have picked up the lost ring in Ramona.

Photo credit: San Diego County Sheriff's Department

At this point, the sheriff's department has not specified whether any official charges will be filed against the woman who may have taken the ring.

If anyone has information related to the wedding ring, they can contact Deputy Jessica Wilds at the Ramona Sheriff's Station (760) 789-9157.

No further information is currently available.