Woman Accused of Locker Room and Car Thefts at San Diego Gyms

When people go to the gym, they might throw all their valuables such as a wallet and phone into a storage locker while they work out. Others leave valuables in their car, but they bring their car keys into the gym. One woman is suspected of stealing valuables from both lockers and cars.

A 32-year-old Carlsbad woman is being held on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty to 38 felony counts of burglary and identity theft at various fitness centers across San Diego County.

Mayra Vasquez is accused of stealing property from storage lockers at 24 Hour Fitness locations in Carlsbad, Oceanside, Escondido and San Diego.

Prosecutor Lisa Stark said Vasquez took wallets, credit cards and driver licenses and used victims' personal information to go shopping for herself.

“I felt like my privacy was invaded. I felt unsafe at my home to be honest,” said one victim.

Stark also said Vasquez stole car keys from the 24 Hour Fitness lockers and then used the keys to enter and steal from vehicles parked outside the fitness centers.

Prosecutors said there were at least 20 incidents involving at least 18 victims with a loss of more than $15,000.

Carlsbad Police Department said there could be more victims.

Vasquez could face 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges.