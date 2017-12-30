Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Residential Carlsbad Road

Two cars collided on a residential road in Carlsbad Saturday, killing a 55-year-old woman and sending a 73-year-old woman to the hospital. Video courtesy John Mears. (Published 4 hours ago)

Two cars collided on a residential road in Carlsbad Saturday, killing a 55-year-old woman and sending a 73-year-old woman to the hospital.

The crash occurred just after 11:00 a.m. in the 7300 block of Alicante Road, a neighborhood street just off Alga Road and near the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, the Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

Officers arrived to find two drivers still inside their heavily-damaged vehicles.

Medics rushed to render aid to the 55-year-old driver of one vehicle, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Despite providing life support, the Carlsbad resident died at the scene.

The second driver, a 73-year-old Carlsbad woman, received moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Calderwood said. Her condition is not known.

A man who lives on Alicante Road told NBC 7 similar accidents occur too often along that stretch road.

“This road needs stop signs,” Jon Mears said. “Every six months or so an accident like this happens on this road.”

It was not clear what caused the collision. CPD traffic detectives were sent to conduct a full investigation.