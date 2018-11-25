Woman Killed in Trolley Accident in Encanto

A woman was struck and killed Sunday night in a Trolley accident Sunday night near the Encanto Trolley Station, police said.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. at 65th Street and Akins Avenue, about three blocks from the Encanto Trolley Station, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The MTS Orange Line was shut down in both directions as a result of the fatal accident.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

No other information was available.

