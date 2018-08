A hit-and-run victim was found lying near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Tumbleweed Terrace early Saturday morning just after midnight.

The woman had head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, whose vehicle is described as black and missing its driver’s side mirror with possible front-end damage, was driving westbound when they hit the victim.

A Sheriff's Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team was notified and responded to the scene.