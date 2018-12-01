Woman Killed in Linda Vista Crosswalk Collision ID'd

The elderly woman who was killed in a Linda Vista crosswalk collision was identified Saturday.

Liên Trang, 74, died at Sharp Memorial Hospital hours after she was struck while crossing in a marked crosswalk against a red light in front of the Thuan Phat Supermarket on Linda Vista Road two weeks ago.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Trang was pushing a shopping cart across the street without activating the crosswalk and walked on to the path of an oncoming car, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was bleeding from the nose and ear when she was transported to the hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.

She sustained multiple injuries, including skull fractures and bleeding in her brain, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The 65-year-old female driver remained at the scene and was not charged.