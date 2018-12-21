A woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Mount Hope late Thursday night by a suspect who may have committed a similar crime in Chula Vista, San Diego police said.

The woman was walking on the street around 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Delta Street near Balboa Elementary school when a man in an older, white, two-door pickup truck pulled up alongside her, Lt. Jason Weeden said.

The man then got out of the car, threatened to “taze” the woman and forced him into his truck, he said.

The man then drove her to a secluded area in near 39th Street and Broadway in Mount Hope and raped her, the lieutenant said.

The suspect then drove the woman to Logan Heights and after the victim pleaded with the suspect to let her go, the woman was released near the area of 32nd Street and National Avenue, Weeden said.

The Chula Vista Police Department reported a similar assault from a similarly described suspected earlier that night in Chula Vista, he said.

The suspect was described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, 40 to 50 years old with short black hair, a graying goatee and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue T-shirt and gray basketball shorts.

The suspect’s truck possible has blue horizontal stripes on the side. A truck matching that description was captured on surveillance video near the E Street trolley station in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista is police are investigating the sexual assault in their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect was urged to call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.