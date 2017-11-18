Woman Injured By Hit-and-Run Driver at Major Midway Intersection - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Woman Injured By Hit-and-Run Driver at Major Midway Intersection

By Christina Bravo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want

    Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman crossing a major intersection in the Midway District of San Diego early Saturday.

    A 48-year-old woman was using a crosswalk at the intersection of Sports Arena Boulevard and Rosecrans Street after 2 a.m. when a vehicle struck her and took off, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

    The collision left the pedestrian with a fractured left shoulder and cuts to her head and elbow.

    The driver is wanted on suspicion of felony hit and run, Martinez said. SDPD Traffic Division is investigating.

    No description of the driver or the vehicle was made available.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices