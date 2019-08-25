Woman Hit by Car Near Rancho Peñasquitos

A woman was hit by a car as she was walking near Rancho Peñasquitos early Sunday morning, San Diego Police said.

Medics responded to a call around 7 a.m. on Black Mountain Road and Carmel Mountain Road where they found a woman unconscious with injuries to her face.

According to SDPD, a 2006 gold colored Nissan Sentra was travelling southbound on Black Mountain Road when it veered to the right, striking the curve. The vehicle then continued on the sidewalk hitting a fence and then the woman.

The driver initially fled the scene, but was later contacted by SDPD.

The woman, described to be in her 30s, was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries, SDPD said.

The driver has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.