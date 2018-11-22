A masked man armed with a gun forced a woman to let him into her South San Diego Home where he proceeded to rob her Thursday, police said.

The woman was returning from Tijuana to her Nestor home at about 5 a.m. Thursday when the man came up behind her and flashed a gun, the San Diego Police Department said.

She complied and the two entered the home on Ilex Avenue, south of Grove Avenue and West of Hollister Street.

The man's face was covered with a mask and he was wearing gloves as he grabbed several electronics from the home and shoved them into a backpack, SDPD said. He then took off on foot.

No further suspect description was provided by police. SDPD southern division will be investigating the case.

No other information was available.

