Woman Found Unconscious in Burning El Cajon Apartment Has Died: HFD

An elderly woman who was found unconscious in her burning El Cajon apartment did not survive her injuries, the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department (HFD) said Thursday.

Flames were pouring from a downstairs unit of an apartment complex near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Gustavo Street when firefighters arrived at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. HFD said backup units were immediately ordered.

The blaze was under control within five minutes, before it could spread to any other units, HFD spokesperson Sonny Saghera said.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and found a woman unconscious near a back door to the apartment, Saghera said. She was taken to Grossmont Hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Saghera said the apartment was crowded with items.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, lived alone, HFD said. No one else was injured.

Damage to the structure and the contents inside the apartment was estimated to be about $100,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's bomb/arson investigators.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.