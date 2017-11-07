Woman Found In El Cajon Parking Lot With Stab Wounds

A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed Tuesday, then dropped off at a parking lot in El Cajon, police said.

The woman was found at the Grocery Outlet parking lot on N 2nd Street and Broadway, about 3 a.m.

Police did not say where the woman was stabbed before she was dropped off.

Officers believe the stabbing may be connected to another stabbing a few miles away, in unincorporated La Mesa.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating that stabbing, which occurred outside of the 7-Eleven on Avocado Boulevard near Fuerte Drive, about 3 a.m.

A witness told NBC 7 a woman walked into the 7-Eleven, said she had been stabbed, then dropped to the ground.

A customer applied pressure to the woman's stab wounds while the store clerk called 911.

The woman is a truck driver for Lay's.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a car that appeared to be a dark grey Mercedes Benz sedan.

Investigators found a car matching that description near Dulzura and are now looking for the suspect, with the help of K-9s.

Photo credit: Angelos Papazis, NBC 7

It is not known yet what led to the stabbings or how they are connected.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.