Woman Drives Through Church's Parking Lot into Nearby Canyon

An elderly driver crashed through the gates in the parking lot behind a church in Allied Gardens on Sunday and drove into the bushes of Navajo Canyon, police said.

The woman was leaving the Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood Street, around 10:50 a.m. when the accident happened, according to San Diego Police Department.

The woman crashed through a gate, went through the parking lot, smashed a chain link fence and ended up 200 feet in the bushes behind some homes near the church.

She was briefly trapped inside the car but firefighters were able to extricate her, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The woman was bleeding but was able to walk away from the crash.

The woman's son told NBC 7 she just bought the car Friday.