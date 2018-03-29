Woman Dragged by Car in Barrio Logan Hit-and-Run: SDPD

A woman on a Barrio Logan-area roadway was hit by a car and dragged Thursday before the driver took off, police said.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Boston Avenue and South 28th Street, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

SDPD said it was not clear if the woman was struck on the onramp to Interstate 5 or in a crosswalk.

It appeared that the woman had been pulled under the vehicle and dragged before the driver fled the scene, Martinez said.

The woman suffered a severed leg and was transported to an area hospital. Her condition was not known.

SDPD officers and California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene at about 8 a.m.

No other information was available.

