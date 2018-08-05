A woman was killed in Lakeside when she walked directly in the path of a pick-up truck late Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Stacy Doyle, 56, was walking on Woodside Avenue near Shamrock Lane around 10:45 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram 1500, Office Travis Garrow said.

"A great lady, very friendly, loved family," Kenneth Walker said of his sister-in-law. "Held families together. Close to my wife, my wife's sister."

The CHP and the Lake Lakeside Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after the collision but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

"Unfortunately, due to the blunt force trauma sustained, Lakeside Fire Department personnel pronounced the female deceased on scene," Garrow said.

The shock of Doyle's death was still setting him, Walker, however, still have some questions.

"Was the driver under the influence?" he said.

The driver, a 20-year-old Alpine man, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Garrow said. There were no signs the driver was under the influence, according to the CHP.

Walker questioned why the CHP didn't do a field sobriety test to conclusively rule out DUI.



"She's laying under a blanket, she'll be tested at the morgue from the medical examiner," Walker said. "He's still alive. It takes two seconds."





As part of the investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office will test the victim to see if she was under the influence. It could take up to 90 days to get results.

Walker and his wife still don't know where Doyle was coming from or heading to at 10:45 p.m. They are now left wondering what more they could have done for the Doyle, a mother of three girls and seven grandchildren.

"We could've given her a ride," he said. "A lot of questions and zero answers."