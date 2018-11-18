Woman Dies Following Hit-and-Run in Point Loma

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans and Newell streets, Officer Robert Heims said.

It was unclear what type of vehicle hit her, he said.

No other information was available.

Anyone with any information on the hit-and-run was urged to contact the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.