A motorcycle with a trio of passengers crashed on a ramp to Interstate 8 in La Mesa, killing one rider on Halloween as two others fled, the California Highway Patrol said.

A black 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster was speeding on the ramp from Severin Drive to westbound I-8 near state Route 125 when it crashed just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday, CHP said.

All three riders -- a 38-year-old woman from El Cajon, another woman and a man -- were thrown from the motorcycle.

CHP said the 38-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a helmet and died from her injuries at the scene.

The two other riders ran away from the scene on foot before officers arrived, CHP said. They have not yet been located.

The crash remains under investigation. It was not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A Sig Alert was issued at about 5:30 a.m. for the on-ramp to westbound I-8 and for the transition ramp from westbound I-8 to northbound SR-125. It was not clear when the roadways would reopen.

No other information was available.

