Woman Dead, Man in Custody After Shooting in City Heights

A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed in City Heights Thursday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting was reported outside a pawn shop in the 3800 block of 46th Street, just blocks from Rosa Parks Elementary School and the neighborhood's City Center, at about 5:30 a.m.

Responding officers found the woman with at least one gunsthot wound, SDPD said. Medics were prepared to transport her to a nearby hospital but she died at the scene.

The suspect took off from the shooting site on foot but he was later taken into custody, SDPD said.

Woman Shot and Killed in City Heights

NBC 7's Audra Stafford says a woman was shot and killed at a home in City Heights. (Published 33 minutes ago)

The events leading up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed. San Diego police were investigating the incident.

Rosa Payton lives nearby and said she heard a commotion but was too scared to go outside and find out what was going on. When she found out what happened Thursday morning, she was nervous to walk to her car.

"I always watch my back because you're never safe anywhere," Payton said.

She said she is planning to move out of the neighborhood as soon as her lease is up next month.

"It's kind of scary to live here as a female and coming home from work, you're never secure," she said. "You don't know what's going to happen. I always look around but it's still scary."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.