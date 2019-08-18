Woman Dies After Watercraft Incident in Carlsbad

A woman died after the watercraft she was a passenger on collided with another in Carlsbad Sunday, police said.

At around 4 p.m. the city of Carlsbad Police Department responded to a call at California Water Sports located in the 4200 block of Harrison Street for a collision involving two personal watercraft’s.

Officers found that a 17-year-old male was driving a watercraft when it collided with another driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger.

The Carlsbad Fire Department transported the 39-year old female passenger to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No additional injuries were reported and the cause of the incident is being investigated.

Drugs or alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash, police said.

No other information was available.

