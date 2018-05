A woman crashed her car into the Vagabond Inn in Point Loma Wednesday.

The driver went over the curb in a parking space and struck the building.

The parking lot of Point Loma Seafoods borders the back wall of the hotel where the accident occurred.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) was dispatched to the site on 1325 Scott Street Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported by SDFD.

She was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.

No other information has been released at this time.