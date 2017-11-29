The San Diego Police Department responded to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old woman inside a home in Encanto Wednesday evening.



The shooting was reported at approximately 7:48 p.m., after an argument between three men outside of a residence on Moraea Street in Encanto, according to SDPD. It is unknown whether the men lived there or nearby.

One of the suspects allegedly shot at one of the men in the group but missed. Witnesses who spoke to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 said they heard at least seven gun shots, one of which hit the victim inside a nearby house.

SDPD reported that the woman was wounded in her shoulder, but the injury is considered not life-threatening.

The victim was transporded to a nearby hospital.

The San Diego Police Gang Detectives are investigating the incident, but so far no arrests have been made. The three male suspects are described as wearing dark clothing.

The shooting was reportedly picked up on the SDPD's ShotSpotter, a high-tech gunshot detection system.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.