Woman Sought in 2 Bank Robberies Inside Grocery Stores in San Diego County - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Woman Sought in 2 Bank Robberies Inside Grocery Stores in San Diego County

The suspect has worn long-sleeved clothing on both days when temperatures were in the mid-80s

By R. Stickney

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Sought in 2 Bank Robberies Inside Grocery Stores in San Diego County
    FBI
    Images from the robbery on Sept. 16, 2019.

    One woman is believed to have robbed two banks in San Diego County, FBI investigators said Tuesday.

    Images from surveillance cameras show a woman who appears to have blonde hair wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as she presents a note and receives cash from the teller behind the counter. 

    The images are from the US Bank inside a grocery store on El Cajon Boulevard, Sept. 12 just before 3 p.m. and the Wells Fargo Bank inside a grocery store on University Avenue in La Mesa on Sept. 16 just after 10 a.m. 

    Both incidents occurred at locations south of Interstate 8 and east of College Avenue. The robberies took place approximately 3 miles apart. 

    The woman described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall did not show a weapon but, instead, used demand notes in both robberies, officials said. 

    Images from the robbery on Sept. 12, 2019.
    Photo credit: FBI

    The suspect has worn long-sleeved clothing on both days when temperatures were in the mid-80s. 

    Anyone with information can contact the San Diego FBI at (858) 320-1800 or San Diego Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices