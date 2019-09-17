Images from the robbery on Sept. 16, 2019.

One woman is believed to have robbed two banks in San Diego County, FBI investigators said Tuesday.

Images from surveillance cameras show a woman who appears to have blonde hair wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as she presents a note and receives cash from the teller behind the counter.

The images are from the US Bank inside a grocery store on El Cajon Boulevard, Sept. 12 just before 3 p.m. and the Wells Fargo Bank inside a grocery store on University Avenue in La Mesa on Sept. 16 just after 10 a.m.

Both incidents occurred at locations south of Interstate 8 and east of College Avenue. The robberies took place approximately 3 miles apart.

The woman described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall did not show a weapon but, instead, used demand notes in both robberies, officials said.

Images from the robbery on Sept. 12, 2019.

Photo credit: FBI

The suspect has worn long-sleeved clothing on both days when temperatures were in the mid-80s.

Anyone with information can contact the San Diego FBI at (858) 320-1800 or San Diego Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.