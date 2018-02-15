Man Tries to Kidnap Woman Picking Up Mail in Warner Springs

A woman who pulled over to pick up her mail on a rural road in San Diego County’s Warner Springs community was attacked by a man who tried to force her into his truck, investigators said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the kidnapping attempt happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday along State Route 79 near the Oak Grove Ranger Station and Emerald Creek Winery. The area is approximately 65 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Sgt. Brian Jenkins said the victim – a 29-year-old Warner Springs resident – had driven down to her mailbox and was getting out of her car to get her mail when an unknown man allegedly attacked her. The man then tried to push her into his truck, described as a late-1990s model pickup, possibly a Ford Ranger.

The woman fought off her attacker, got into her car and drove away. The victim told deputies the man followed her in his truck for a while before he traveled westbound on State Route 76 toward Valley Center.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries in the attack. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Jenkins said the suspect remains at large.

He was described by the victim as being between 30 and 40 years old, around 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He had dark-colored eyes and rotting, missing teeth. The victim said the man had a strong body odor and wore a black beanie, black jacket, grey shirt, dark pants and black shoes at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are working on a sketch of the suspect, expected to soon be released. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO Dept. Alvin Vasquez at (760) 782-3353 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.