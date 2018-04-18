Woman Attacked, Assaulted at Otay Park: CVPD

A young woman was knocked unconscious and sexually assaulted while walking through Otay Park, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said Wednesday.

The woman in her mid-20s was walking on a staircase at the park on Albany Avenue at about 8 p.m. Monday when at least one person attacked her and she lost consciousness, CVPD Sgt. Matt Smith said.

When she awoke, she realized she had been sexually assaulted and some of her belongings had been stolen, Smith said. She flagged down a person in the park and the passerby contacted police.

CVPD said the woman sustained serious facial trauma in the attack.

No suspect description was available.

The park is in a residential neighborhood and sits next to an elementary school and the Otay Recreation Center.

CVPD believes there were people in the park before and after the attack.

The department is asking anyone who may know anything about this incident to contact the Family Protection Unit at 619-409-5830, or anonymous tis can be made by calling 619-422-TIPS (8477).

No other information was available.

