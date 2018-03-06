Woman Assaulted at Redbox Kiosk Still 'Can't Understand Why'

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the victim of a senseless attack at a Redbox kiosk in North Park. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

NBC 7 is hearing for the first time from the woman who was attacked at a Redbox kiosk last month in North Park.

Barbara McDonald was injured three weeks ago after being knocked to the ground by another Redbox customer unwilling to wait his turn.

The San Diego Police Department first released surveillance video of the incident last week.

Mid City Division police are on the lookout for the man who pushed her, but so far have only a few leads. Unfortunately for investigators, the recording does not have a clear image of the man's face.

Meanwhile, McDonald is coming forward for the first time in hopes someone can help catch the man who hurt her.

"I still can't understand why," McDonald said. "I want to ask him why he did that. Because it scares me."

McDonald is a hotel security guard by trade. Her head is normally on a swivel at work, but that Thursday night she was focused on the Redbox movie selections.

"Someone came up behind me and said 'Can I go ahead of you?' and I said 'I am just putting the promo in right now and I'll be out of your way,'" McDonald said.

The security camera footage indicates the man waited a little over a minute before losing his patience, and temper. Twice her size, he knocked McDonald to the ground.

"I can walk out my door, just go down to the corner and get knocked to the ground like that." McDonald said.

While she lied there in the parking lot, the man took a turn at the Redbox. After a witness confronted him, the man walked away with the movies he was trying to return in hand.

"I got scraped up a little bit. It hurts your muscle more when you are my age," McDonald said.

A review of the security recording was little help to McDonald who only heard the man, but never turned to see his face.



Police say it's not just rude, it's a crime.

"I just can't believe somebody came up to me and did something like that," McDonald said. "Somebody who does something like that, there is no telling what he would do to someone else."

Now she can't stop looking over her shoulder and fears what is behind her every time she steps out of the house.

The attack happened just before 9 p.m., which is the deadline to return Redbox movies without incurring a late charge. McDonald says while the suspect didn't say he was trying to beat the clock, she thinks that's what triggered his violent behavior.