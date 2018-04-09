Woman Assaulted While on Morning Run in Little Italy

Nearby construction workers came to the woman's rescue. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports from Little Italy.

A young woman was assaulted on her morning jog in Little Italy, right in the middle of the new Piazza Famiglia. It happened at 6:07 Friday morning, by the Princess Pub on India Street.

Witnesses described hearing screams and called the incident terrifying.

“I’m a little scared, I must admit it,” said Beba Bonis. She works at a nearby restaurant.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was jogging when a man approached her and kicked her head. A construction worker in the area immediately ran to stop the assault, then chased after the suspect.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 7 shows the construction worker running after the suspect, even throwing his helmet at him. Moments later, the worker is joined by his colleagues who chase and tackle the suspect a block and a half away. Police arrested the suspect outside the 7-Eleven on Kettner Boulevard.

“It stopped a bad situation from getting worse,” said Captain Mike Holden with the San Diego Police Department.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but police say he is not a transient.

Witnesses described the victim as having a swollen and bloodied face, but she is expected to make a full recovery.



