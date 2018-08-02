Woman Arrested at Drug Den for Allegedly Assaulting 3 Elderly Victims with Baseball Bat - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Woman Arrested at Drug Den for Allegedly Assaulting 3 Elderly Victims with Baseball Bat

During the arrest of the woman at her home, deputies found a drug lab and arrested another man who was also inside the home at the time

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Arrested at Drug Den for Allegedly Assaulting 3 Elderly Victims with Baseball Bat
    Getty Images
    File image

    A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking two elderly men and an elderly woman with a baseball bat early Sunday morning, deputies said.

    The attack happened just before 4 a.m. on the Pala Indian Reservation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). 

    The victims, from Los Angeles County, had just left a nearby casino when their car broke down on the side of Pala Mission Road, Lt. Dave Schaller said.

    The suspect, identified as Michelle Cagey-Limon, 32, approached the victims and struck their car with a baseball bat, he said.

    When the two men in the car got out and Cagey-Limon struck one of them with the bat and punched the other in the face, Schaller said. 

    They fled on foot while the woman stayed behind and took shelter in the car. The suspect then smashed out all the windows and damaged the body of the car with the bat, Schaller said.

    Cagey-Limon then fled on foot when passersby intervened, he said.

    All three victims, who are Cambodian and do not speak English, were transported to Palomar Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.  

    Cagey-Limon was arrested at her home in Valley Center and charged with three counts of felony elder abuse, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

    During the arrest, deputies found a small clandestine drug lab inside the home and arrested Matthew Geyer, 37, who was also inside the home at the time, Schaller said.

    Geyer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, he said.

    San Diego County Hazardous Materials was called in to clean up the drug lab. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices