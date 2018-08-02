A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking two elderly men and an elderly woman with a baseball bat early Sunday morning, deputies said.

The attack happened just before 4 a.m. on the Pala Indian Reservation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The victims, from Los Angeles County, had just left a nearby casino when their car broke down on the side of Pala Mission Road, Lt. Dave Schaller said.

The suspect, identified as Michelle Cagey-Limon, 32, approached the victims and struck their car with a baseball bat, he said.

When the two men in the car got out and Cagey-Limon struck one of them with the bat and punched the other in the face, Schaller said.

They fled on foot while the woman stayed behind and took shelter in the car. The suspect then smashed out all the windows and damaged the body of the car with the bat, Schaller said.

Cagey-Limon then fled on foot when passersby intervened, he said.

All three victims, who are Cambodian and do not speak English, were transported to Palomar Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cagey-Limon was arrested at her home in Valley Center and charged with three counts of felony elder abuse, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

During the arrest, deputies found a small clandestine drug lab inside the home and arrested Matthew Geyer, 37, who was also inside the home at the time, Schaller said.

Geyer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, he said.

San Diego County Hazardous Materials was called in to clean up the drug lab.