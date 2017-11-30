Woman Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Infant: SDPD

A woman was arrested and booked into jail after a video posted on Facebook appeared to show someone battering a 6-month-old baby.

Jowi Victoria Morales, 18, of San Diego, was taken into custody on the 200 block of South Pardee Street in the Mountain View area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a photo posted on Facebook Thursday showed a 6-month-old baby holding a pocket knife with the blade open. A video of the same infant was later posted on the social media website, appearing to show an unknown person battering the baby.

After San Diego police became aware of the posting, the baby was taken into protective custody at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Las Colinas Women's Facility for outstanding domestic violence charges.

Police said Child Abuse and Domestic Violence investigators are involved in the investigation.

No other information was available.