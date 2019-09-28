Woman Arrested After Hit-and-Run Injures Man: SDPD

San Diego Police Department has arrested a woman after she allegedly committed a hit-and-run in Clairemont, Saturday morning.

The 39-year-old was traveling northbound at about 9 a.m. on the 7400 block of Blix Street when she struck a parked vehicle ultimately hitting a 61-year-old man who was standing on the other side, SDPD confirmed.

The woman later drove to her residence, eight houses away, and went inside. She was later taken into custody, said Foster.

The man was pushed sideways during the collision and was knocked to the ground. He sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a local hospital, SDPD Officer Foster, confirmed.

Police said alcohol was determined to be a factor in this incident.