Woman, 82, Confronted by Strange Man in Her San Ysidro Home: PD

A San Ysidro woman was confronted by a strange man in her home Thursday, police said.

The 82-year-old woman’s home was ransacked in the incident that occurred just after 9 a.m., San Diego police said.

Investigators said they are not sure if this was a home invasion or if the woman interrupted a burglary in progress.

A Toyota Camry with the license plate 6NFJ586 was stolen, police said.

The location of the incident is west of Interstate 805 and S Vista Avenue, just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

No other information was available.

