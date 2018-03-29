Woman, 82, Confronted by Strange Man in Her San Ysidro Home: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman, 82, Confronted by Strange Man in Her San Ysidro Home: PD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A San Ysidro woman was confronted by a strange man in her home Thursday, police said.

    The 82-year-old woman’s home was ransacked in the incident that occurred just after 9 a.m., San Diego police said.

    Investigators said they are not sure if this was a home invasion or if the woman interrupted a burglary in progress.

    A Toyota Camry with the license plate 6NFJ586 was stolen, police said. 

    The location of the incident is west of Interstate 805 and S Vista Avenue, just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

    No other information was available.

