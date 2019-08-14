The preliminary trial began for Juan Carlos Cordero who is accused of multiple sexual assaults around the county. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man accused of sexually assaulting women he approached at bars and nightclubs or met on online dating sites listened as the first witness gave graphic testimony about their encounter in court Tuesday.

One of Juan Carlos Cordero's accusers took the stand during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday to detail the night she says Cordero drugged her and sexually assaulted her after a night in the Gaslamp Quarter.

She is the first of what is expected to be several women accusing Cordero, known as "JC" to some of his victims, of sexual assaults within San Diego County between 2015 to 2019.

The San Diego Police Department said Cordero, a six-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, would approach intoxicated women near bars and nightclubs and convinced them to go with him to his apartment or hotel. He would also meet women on popular online dating networks like PlentyofFish and Craigslist and meet up with them on dates.

SDPD says Cordero would have his victims consume alcohol or drugs before sexually assaulting them. In some cases, he recorded his victims prior to and during the assaults.

Cordero's first accuser testified that the two were in his apartment, kissing, when he put some pills into her mouth and forced her to do something she did not consent to. She had an emotional support dog next to her as she described the alleged encounter.

"I said it more than a few times. I said 'no,'" the woman said. The judge asked what her tone was when she said "no." She replied, "I was screaming 'no,' but he just kept going."

Court documents reveal at least three women have come forward with claims that Cordero performed the sex acts on them against their will or while they were unconscious, the most recent allegedly occurring in February.

Other witnesses were also expected to take the stand on Tuesday.

Cordero was arrested by SDPD on March 21 and was being held on $2 million bail. At the time of his arrest, the San Diego Police Department issued a call for anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward.

Cordero's defense attorney is expected to argue that all the encounters in question were consensual. The defendant has pleaded not guilty. If convicted on the current charges, he faces up to 32 years in prison.

Cordero is a former wealth management advisor at a Downtown firm. According to online records, he resigned from his position in October 2018 after he was accused of entering trades in discretionary accounts without proper authorization.