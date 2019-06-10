Witness Says Woman Hit, Killed by 2 SDPD Cars 'Sprinted' Into Street

A woman was killed after she was struck by two on-duty San Diego police cars while crossing the street in Hillcrest Saturday night, authorities said.

Just after 11 p.m., two patrol cars with the San Diego Police Department were responding to a burglary in progress, Sgt. Michael Tansey told NBC 7.

SDPD said the call did not warrant emergency lights or sirens, so neither patrol car had them on.

Officers said a woman was standing on the curb near West University Avenue and Front Street when she began to cross the road outside of the crosswalk.

At this time, the two patrol cars were driving by, and the woman was struck by both of the SDPD vehicles. Both cars stopped and officers provided first aid to the victim.

She was transported to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest where she was pronounced dead, police confirmed Sunday.

According to SDPD, a witness told investigators that the victim sprinted out into the street.

Washington Street was closed in both directions between First Street and Front Street. A SigAlert was issued in the area through 3 a.m.

Business workers and neighbors living in the area said there are many people who do not use the crosswalks despite how busy the traffic in the area is throughout the day and evening.

“It’s sad because they will walk in the middle of the street and you don’t know if they are on something or if they need mental help," said Sydney Sanders, a local barista at Copper Top. "Really the only thing you can do is contact local police.”

Sanders said she has witnessed many accidents on Washington St. and has called police several times to help people get out of the roadway.

She hopes those people involved in the accident have some closure.

“It’s awful and I can’t imagine,” said Sanders.

SDPD said that at this point, the speed of the patrol car does not seem to be a factor.

No other information was available.

