Window Washer's Death Ruled an Accident: ME

A window washer who fell while cleaning windows at a downtown apartment complex died of multiple blunt force injuries, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said.

James Stinson, 61, of Jamul, California died on June 12 as he was working at the Metrome Condo complex at 11th and J Streets.

Stinson was in his harness preparing to wash windows on the second floor of a downtown apartment complex when he rappelled from the top and fell to the ground.

The medical examiner's report stated that Stinson's harness appeared not to be connected at the time he rappelled.

Daughter Mourns Window Washer Father Killed on Job

James Stinson fell at least five stories from a downtown highrise Tuesday. (Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018)

Stinson had been washing windows for 44 years, his family said. He was often called in to do the tricky jobs.

The death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

A toxicology exam detected no alcohol or common drugs in his system at the time of his death.