A high wind warning has expired but the threat of wildfires continues Wednesday as gusts remain powerful enough to quickly spread any ignition, the National Weather Service warns.

A red flag warning was set to expire Tuesday but the fire danger warning was extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday because humidity remained at critically low levels while Santa Ana winds continued to whip the county.

The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and hot temperatures creates the potential for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly. the red flag warning in effect from San Diego's mountains to the coast was extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Why San Diego Is Getting Hit by High Winds

NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap explains just where these high and dangerous winds are coming from. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

"The high wind warning that we’ve been talking about, that’s over but that’s only because we’re not going to be seeing gusts over 60 mph," NBC 7 Meteorologist said. "We will, however, be seeing gusts over 40 mph in our mountain areas. That’s still enough to be funneling some wildfires. "

Several small spot fires ignited across the county amid red flag conditions on Tuesday but firefighters aggressively tackled each wildfire, sending twice the average crew size, and had them out quickly.

Julian Restaurant Becomes Haven Amid High Wind Warning

Granny's Kitchen in Julian brought in a generator after SDG&E turned off power to much of the area. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more on the restaurant turned haven. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Crews have been on alert since the beginning of the Santa Ana conditions last week and several agencies, including San Diego Fire-Rescue, has increased staffing levels as a result.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said though the wind warning expired Tuesday evening, the county would still be experiencing potentially dangerous Santa Ana wind patterns that would bring about dry conditions.

Strong Winds Cause School Cancellations, Power Outages

High wind speeds caused several school districts to close for the time being. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has more. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

San Diego Gas & Electric cut power to even more customers on Tuesday as a precaution due to the severe wind conditions, bringing the total number of homes and businesses without electricity to more than 24,000.

Strong winds had knocked out power to an additional 7,300 customers.

All were expected to be without power at least until the red flag warning period ended, the utility company said.

More Than 10,000 in Fire-Prone Areas Without Power

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from Ramona where a couple is "roughing it" with limited power. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

SDG&E dispatched a large, one megawatt generated to the Julian community to help serve the businesses in the downtown area, said Brian D’Agostino, Director of Fire Science and Climate Adaptation with SDG&E.

Several San Diego County school districts are keeping students at home for an additional day Wednesday in response to the utility's power shutoff.

D’Agostino said the agency is using 177 weather stations to closely monitor the winds, which he described as "hurricane-force."

Strong Winds from Mountains to Coast

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen goes over the wind gusts recorded as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Winds overnight Wednesday were drastically lower than the night before. The highest gusts recorded from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday was a gust of 86 miles per hour at Sill Hill (south of Julian).

The inland valleys were being thrashed as well. Alpine saw gusts at 71 mph during that period and Dulzura and Ramona were seeing winds in the low 50s.

Along the coast, Brown Field saw winds speeds at 54 mph and Carlsbad Airport wind gusts topped 38 mph. Solana Beach saw gusts at 35 mph.

Red signifies a high threat (Upon ignition, fires will grow very rapidly, will burn intensely, and will be very difficult to control.)



While the red flag warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Parveen said Santa Ana conditions would continue through the work week. Some relief would come over the weekend as Santa Ana winds die down and humidity returns.

Warnings are also in effect in the Los Angeles-area where gusty winds could spread the massive 93,000-acre Woolsey Fire that forced about 75,000 people to evacuate.

Read details about the red flag warning here.