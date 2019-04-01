Gusts Up to 60 MPH Possible Under Wind Advisory

A wind advisory will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for parts of San Diego County.

Isolated gusts of 60 mph are possible, according to the advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The wind event will begin around noon Tuesday and could produce west to southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph.

The gusts could make driving high-profile vehicles difficult and may create blowing dust and sand, limiting visibility on some desert roads.

Sheena Parveen's Midday Forecast for April 1st, 2019

(Published 3 hours ago)

Residents in Julian and other mountain communities may be affected, according to the NWS.