Police arrested a man after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia has more. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

A man accused of breaking into a young woman’s home in San Diego’s Encanto community and sexually assaulting the victim while she tried to shield her baby will head to court Wednesday.

On the morning of May 3, the San Diego Police Department said William Lawrence Davis, 25, broke into the 19-year-old victim’s home on Wunderlin Avenue, about a quarter-mile away from the Encanto Recreation Center.

The victim told police Lawrence made his way into her bedroom. She screamed at him from her bed before diving on top of her 18-month-old baby to block Lawrence from reaching the infant.

The victim said Lawrence then covered her head with a pillow and placed her body onto hers, sexually assaulting the mother.

After a few minutes, the victim told police Lawrence stole her cellphone and left the home. The victim ran over to a neighbor’s house for help, calling 911 at around 5:30 a.m. to report the home break-in and sex crime.

The baby was not harmed.

SDPD investigators got to work collecting evidence at the victim’s home and were able to zone in on Davis as their suspect. He was arrested on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to SDPD at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.