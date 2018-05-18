The announcement coming in light of a data scandal involving the social media giant. (Published 2 hours ago)

Will You Be Using Facebook's New Dating Service?

Mark Zuckerburg announced at Facebook's annual developer conference that the social media site will be launching a new dating service.

It will be called "Dating," and will exist within the social network's own app.

The announcement coming in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, when it was revealed that Facebook had given out user data to the company.

Technology experts say many users are now hesitant to share more private information with Facebook, especially intimacy details.

But others say they will be trying out the new dating platform.

"A lot of people simply don't care what Facebook does with their data," said George Belch, a professor of marketing at San Diego State University.

Belch added if the dating service is successful, other companies like Match.com, Tinder and OkCupid could be in trouble.

"Match and the others will have to come back and try to argue, 'We're specialists. This is what we do. This is our niche of the marketplace,'" said Belch. "They may have to raise their game.

Will you be using Facebook's new dating service?